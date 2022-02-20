IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Keiron Pollard wins toss, India to bat first; Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikward start for India

With the T20I series already wrapped up, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has made plenty of changes for India's third T20I match against the West Indies. Keiron Pollard won the toss, and he's asked Team India to bat first once again.

Avesh Khan makes his debut for India, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the innings at the Eden Gardens alongside Ishan Kishan.

Congratulations to Avesh Khan who is all set to make his T20I debut for India. @Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/1vHk2QLDVM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2022

Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur also come in for the hosts to complete four changes from the previous game.

Here's how the two teams are lining up:

India: R Gaikwad, I Kishan (wk), R Sharma (c), S Iyer, S Yadav, V Iyer, D Chahar, H Patel, S Thakur, A Khan, R Bishnoi

West Indies: S Hope, K Mayers, N Pooran (wk), K Pollard (c), R Powell, R Chase, J Holder, R Shepherd, F Allen, D Drakes, H Walsh