IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India to bowl first, Deepak Hooda replaces Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India to bowl first

After going down against West Indies in the second T20I, India will look to make amends in the third fixture on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first in the third T20I, and he also made one change to the side with Deepak Hooda coming to replace Ravindra Jadeja.

Here's how both teams are lining up:

India XI: R Sharma (c), R Pant (wk), S Iyer, S Yadav, H Pandya, D Karthik, D Hooda, B Kumar, R Ashwin, A Khan, A Singh

West Indies XI: K Mayers, B King, S Hetmyer, N Pooran (c), R Powell, D Thomas (wk), J Holder, A Hosein, D Drakes, O McCoy, A Joseph

India captain Rohit Sharma said that the team wants to capitalize on the powerplay.

"We will field first, not looking at the conditions, but this is what we prefer to do. We want to capitalize on the powerplay, this is a small ground, a six-hitting ground, the average score isn't big and we need to keep that in mind as well. The guys have been given the chance to express themselves, so the high-risk shots come into play, but we do understand that," said Sharma.

He continued, "I don't know about that, as a team we want to improve in all aspects of the game, but in the last few series, the left-arm seamers have done well against us. But it's not that the guys are struggling, it happens when you're trying to score quickly. But we do need to understand when we come up against certain bowlers, we just want to come out and express ourselves, that's what we want to continue doing. Just one change, Jadeja has been rested, Deepak Hooda is in."

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said they will look to put up a good score.

"We wanted to bat first as well, this is a ground where chasing is the preferred option. But now we need to put up a good score on the board and defend it. Credit to the bowling group, they performed well as a unit, they did come hard at us, but we stuck to our task. We did speak about the left-arm option, we spoke about it during the team meetings. That's why we have one change today - Dominic Drakes is in, he replaces Odean Smith," said Pooran.

With inputs from ANI