IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Team India beat West Indies by 17 runs to complete clean sweep, reach pinnacle of T20I rankings

Team India defeated West Indies by 17 runs to inflict a second consecutive clean sweep over the visitors and reach the top of T20I rankings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

Rohit Sharma led India overcame West Indies in the third T20I to complete yet another clean sweep. Courtesy of their latest win, the Men in Blue have overtaken England to reach the top of ICC T20I rankings. This comes after India had earlier defeated the visitors by a similar margin in the ODI series as well. 

Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer starred for India earlier in the day, scoring a record-breaking 91-run stand to help the hosts record a gigantic total of 184. In reply, West Indies could only muster up a total of 167 in their respective 20 overs.

More to follow...

