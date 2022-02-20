IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Team India beat West Indies by 17 runs to complete clean sweep, reach pinnacle of T20I rankings

Rohit Sharma led India overcame West Indies in the third T20I to complete yet another clean sweep. Courtesy of their latest win, the Men in Blue have overtaken England to reach the top of ICC T20I rankings. This comes after India had earlier defeated the visitors by a similar margin in the ODI series as well.

Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer starred for India earlier in the day, scoring a record-breaking 91-run stand to help the hosts record a gigantic total of 184. In reply, West Indies could only muster up a total of 167 in their respective 20 overs.

India complete a clean sweep



They win the final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata by 17 runs to win the series 3-0 #INDvWI | https://t.co/v4n2wgfk91 pic.twitter.com/q4OYX5lDAT February 20, 2022

