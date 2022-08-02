IND vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in St Kitts

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Dream11

Brandon King's fiery knock of 68 after Obed McCoy's six-wicket haul guided West Indies to the five-wicket win over India in the second T20I of the five-match series at Warner Park, St Kitts on Monday. West Indies maintained a stronghold on the match in the chase with opener Brandon King playing an anchoring role after Obed McCoy's six-wicket haul helped the hosts bundle out India for 138 runs.

Chasing a target of 139, West Indies got off to a good start as their openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers started smashing Indian bowlers all around the ground and it was Went Indies at the end which came out victorious as they went on to win the match by 5 wickets.

With series levelled at 1-1 with 3 matches to go, both teams will be looking forward totake the lead in the series.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs West Indies - 3rd T20I

IND vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs West Indies 3rd T20I

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Rohit Sharma (c), Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc)

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akeal Hosein

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

India vs West Indies match Details

The match begins at 9:30 PM PM IST and will take place in Warner Park at St Kitt's on Monday, August 2. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and it will be broadcasted on the DD Sports channel in India.