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IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope’s heroics help West Indies avoid clean sweep with 5-wicket win over India

Shai Hope led from the front as West Indies defeated India by five wickets in the third ODI denying the hosts a series clean sweep. Hope’s composed batting guided the visitors to a crucial victory helping them end the series on a winning note and avoid a whitewash against India.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 11:07 PM IST

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope’s heroics help West Indies avoid clean sweep with 5-wicket win over India
Shai Hope produced a stunning unbeaten 162. (Credit: X)
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The West Indies secured a thrilling five-wicket victory against India in the third and final match of the three-match series, held in New Chandigarh on 3 October. Despite this impressive win, India clinched the series 2-1, having triumphed in the opening two encounters in Trivandrum and Guwahati respectively.

Electing to bat first, India's KL Rahul delivered a magnificent unbeaten 129 to propel his team to an impressive 351/7. West Indies captain Shai Hope responded brilliantly with a commanding unbeaten 162, steering his side across the finish line. This marked West Indies' first ODI victory over India in three years.

Pursuing 352, West Indies made an explosive start, accumulating 41 runs in just four overs. However, Mohammed Siraj applied the brakes, removing John Campbell for 10 runs. Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo then orchestrated a crucial partnership, with Hope reaching fifty. Their 109-run stand was broken when Virat Kohli unleashed a powerful throw that dismissed Jangoo for 67. Hope and Sherfane Rutherford subsequently added 56 runs before Naman Dhir separated them, dismissing Rutherford for 24.

Rahul, Rohit, Ruturaj power India to 351/7

After choosing to bat, India stumbled early, losing captain Shubman Gill (1) and Virat Kohli (0) with merely five runs accumulated. Jayden Seales claimed both wickets in a single over. However, an extraordinary recovery followed.

Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad forged a dominant 137-run partnership spanning 132 deliveries. Their collaboration was defined by intelligent strike rotation and aggressive boundary hitting.

Rohit narrowly missed his century, falling for 92. Gaikwad contributed a half-century but departed for 57 despite receiving multiple reprieves. KL Rahul and Naman Dhir subsequently combined for 64 runs before parting ways. Rahul injected the aggressive intent India's innings required, smashing an unbeaten 129—his career-best ODI score—from just 87 balls.

For West Indies, Jayden Seales excelled with three wickets (3/62), while Keemo Paul captured two (2/71).

Also read| IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma creates history, shatters Sachin Tendulkar's 22-year-old ODI record at Mullanpur

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