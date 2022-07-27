IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Queen's Park Oval pitch, weather report for India vs West Indies in Trinidad

IND vs WI 3rd ODI weather and pitch report

Having already bagged the ODI series, Team India will be hoping to inflict yet another clean sweep over the West Indies when the two teams face off in the third and final ODI on Wednesday.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan has been leading the Men in Blue very well, churning out two close wins. Dhawan played a brilliant 97-run knock in the first match but was dismissed cheaply in the second fixture.

Axar Patel was the pick of the lot in the second ODI, with his unbeaten 64-run knock ensuring a 2-wicket victory.

With the series in the bag, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Arshdeep Singh could be given a run in the third match, whereas the West Indies will be looking to salvage some pride after two impressive shows ended in defeats.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI weather forecast

So far, both matches have been played without a hint of rain, however, there are almost 66% chances of rain during the third ODI. According to weather.com, Trinidad's temperature on Wednesday, July 27th will be near 29° Celcius for the day, and the same will drop to 25° Celcius at night. The humidity will be around 75% during the day and rise to 85% at night

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI pitch report

Talking about the pitch report at Queen's Park Oval, traditionally, this is a good scoring venue, where the average 1st innings total is 220 runs, while the average 2nd innings total is 181. In both previous ODIs, India and West both crossed the 300-run mark and it wouldn't be a surprise if we see the same happening today.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales