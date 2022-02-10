IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies live in India

After defeating West Indies in the second ODI, India registered their first series win of the year 2022. Handed a lesson by South Africa, Team India bounced back in impressive fashion against the Caribbean side.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India won the one-sided first game by six wickets, thanks to the skipper himself who scored a brilliant fifty, while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets.

In the second game, India's batsmen were underwhelming, but Suryakumar Yadav stood out thanks to his fine knock of 64 runs in 83 deliveries, while Prasidh Krishna put in a 'Man of the Match' award performance courtesy to his fiery spell of 12/4.

Heading into the final contest of the series, India have the upper edge and they will like to inflict a whitewash on the visitors to end the series on a high.

For the West Indies, it's all about salvaging some pride and trying to get some momentum going before the T20I series which begins on February 16.

Here is all you need to know about India vs West Indies 3rd ODI:

When and what time will the third ODI match between India vs West Indies start?

The third ODI match between India vs West Indies will be played on February 11 (Friday) at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will the third ODI match between India vs West Indies take place?

The third ODI match between India vs West Indies will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channel will telecast the third ODI match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The third ODI match between India vs West Indies will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The third ODI match between India vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.