IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs West Indies match in Ahmedabad

Team India defeated West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday to wrap up the ODI series. Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, the hosts will be eager to whitewash their opponents, who in turn, will try to salvage some pride and end the series on a high.

The biggest news ahead of the 3rd ODI is that Shikhar Dhawan could return as confirmed by skipper Rohit Sharma. This means that the Rishabh Pant will again feature in the middle-order, so it should be interesting to see who makes way for Dhawan.

For the West Indies, their batsmen have been their achilles heel, as evident in the second ODI as well. They will be hoping for better fortunes when the two teams meet again in the last match of the ODI series.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs West Indies – 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad

IND vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sharmarh Brooks

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Playing XI

Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sharmarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna (C), Alzarri Joseph (VC)

India vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 01:30 PM IST and will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, February 11. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.