IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Classy Team India defeat West Indies by 96 runs to complete clean sweep

Team India defeated West Indies in the third ODI by 96 runs and inflicted a clean sweep on the visiting team. Having lost the previous two games, West Indies began the third ODI brilliantly as they reduced India to 42/3 earlier in the day however, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's half-centuries propelled the Men in Blue to a fight-worthy score of 265.

Needing a mammoth total to win, West Indies once again struggled with the willow, as their batting line-up fell apart on Friday. As many as seven West Indies batsmen were already sent back in the dugout before the Caribbean side had even crossed the 100-run mark.

Mohammed Siraj got things going for India as he dismissed Shai Hope, and later Deepak Chahar also got into the act as he scalped Brandon Kings and Sharmarh Brooks' wickets in quick succession. It was an ideal start for the hosts.

Darren Bravo tried to settle in a bit but he too was given his marching orders by Prasidh Krishna. Former West Indies skipper Jason Holder also fell prey to Krishna's bowling.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was making his long-awaited return in Indian colours also chipped in with Fabian Allen's wicket in the very next over after Holder was dismissed.

The West Indies players looked up to skipper Nicholas Pooran but he too could only score 34 runs in 39 deliveries, which would prove to be his side's second-highest score by a batsman.

The top-scorer was a surprising Odean Smith who continued his recent good run with the bat. Continuing from his heroics in the second ODI, Smith struck a few big hits once again in the third ODI to take his side past the 100-run mark finally, but he too couldn't last long and was sent packing by Mohammed Siraj.

Despite Hayden Walsh and Alzarri Joseph's late flurry for the eighth wicket, the West Indies innings was wrapped up for a total of 169 as they succumbed to a clean sweep.

With the latest win, Team India clinched the ODI series 3-0 and they will hope to keep the momentum going in the T20I series as well, which begins from February 16.