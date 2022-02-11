IND vs WI 3rd ODI: After shaky start, India post total of 265, West Indies need 266 runs to win

Team India posted a total of 265 runs after recovering from a shaky start in the third ODI versus West Indies. The Caribbean side got off to a brilliant start after they were able to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli under 40 runs.

With the Men in Blue staring down the barrel, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant scored brilliant half-centuries each to help India go past the 200-run mark, after they were reduced to 42/3 at one point in the innings.

Thanks to a late flurry from Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj, Team India crossed the 250-run mark, which is a very good total considering their worrisome start and with the West Indies' batting troubles of late, Rohit Sharma's side will fancy their chances of inflicting a whitewash on the visitors.

India end their innings on 265 after handy lower-order contributions from Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar



