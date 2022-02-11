Search icon
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: After shaky start, India post total of 265, West Indies need 266 runs to win

Team India were reduced to 42/3 at one point in their innings, but thanks to India's middle-order batsmen, they were able to put 265 runs on the board

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2022, 05:31 PM IST

Team India posted a total of 265 runs after recovering from a shaky start in the third ODI versus West Indies. The Caribbean side got off to a brilliant start after they were able to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli under 40 runs. 

With the Men in Blue staring down the barrel, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant scored brilliant half-centuries each to help India go past the 200-run mark, after they were reduced to 42/3 at one point in the innings. 

Thanks to a late flurry from Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj, Team India crossed the 250-run mark, which is a very good total considering their worrisome start and with the West Indies' batting troubles of late, Rohit Sharma's side will fancy their chances of inflicting a whitewash on the visitors. 

More to follow....

