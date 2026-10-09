IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Will rain play spoilsport? Check Ranchi weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Check the latest weather forecast and rain probability, pitch report, head-to-head record, live streaming details and telecast information ahead of the India vs West Indies clash.

India opened their home T20I series against West Indies with an impressive victory and will now face off in the second match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. West Indies will be eager to level the series with a strong performance.

Naman Dhir emerged as India's standout performer, claiming three crucial wickets with his off-break bowling, including the dismissal of West Indies captain Shai Hope. His impactful part-time bowling display suggests India could have found a valuable sixth bowling option for future lineups.

India's captain Shreyas Iyer delivered a commanding batting display, remaining unbeaten on 102 runs off just 43 balls, featuring 10 fours and six sixes.

For West Indies, Shai Hope maintained his excellent form with 52 runs from 37 deliveries, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed 56 runs from 34 balls. Despite these solid individual performances, their bowlers couldn't defend the target of 172, and India secured victory with approximately five overs remaining.

Weather report

During the opening two hours there's a 50% chance of rain which could potentially disrupt the first innings. Should play proceed, overcast skies are anticipated, which will favor the fast bowlers.

The dew factor will significantly influence proceedings. With humidity exceeding 90% during the second innings, bowlers will struggle to maintain their grip on the ball.

Head to head

The two teams have contested 32 T20Is, with India holding a commanding advantage. India has claimed 21 victories while West Indies have won 10 matches, with one encounter resulting in no result.

Pitch Report

Ranchi has established itself as a venue that doesn't favor explosive batting, a pattern consistently reflected across both international T20Is and domestic competitions. Analyzing four T20I matches reveals an average first-innings total of just 161 runs, with the results evenly distributed—two victories went to teams batting first, while two fell to the chasing teams.

The domestic cricket landscape tells a similar story. Across 12 T20 matches contested at this ground, the average first-innings score stands at 163 runs, maintaining the same balanced outcome distribution. Teams batting first have claimed six wins, while chasing sides have also secured six victories.

Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the series opener between these two nations on Star Sports Network and DD Sports. For digital viewers, JioHotstar app and website will provide comprehensive live streaming coverage of the match.

Squads

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir.

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer.

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