IND vs WI 2nd T20I: West Indies win toss and chose to bowl, Avesh Khan replaces Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bowl, India have made 1 change, with Avesh Khan coming into the side

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 10:51 PM IST

IND vs WI 2nd T20I toss update

The second T20I between India and West Indies finally got underway after a 3-hour delay and it was the hosts who won the toss. Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bowl first, and he made two changes to his playing XI. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also made one change to his side. 

Here's how India and West Indies are lining up for the second T20I:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

