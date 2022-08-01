IND vs WI 2nd T20I: West Indies win toss and chose to bowl, Avesh Khan replaces Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs WI 2nd T20I toss update

The second T20I between India and West Indies finally got underway after a 3-hour delay and it was the hosts who won the toss.

The match had to be pushed back by three hours due to a delay in the arrival of team kits.

Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bowl first, and he made two changes to his playing XI. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also made one change to his side.

For the West Indies, Keemo Paul and Shamarh Brooks got out, while Avesh Khan replaced Ravi Bishnoi in the Indian team.

Here's what Nicholas Pooran and Rohit Sharma said during the toss:

"We gonna have a bowl, wickets look nice and we will try and use our experience. We want to forget that game and believe in our process and execute our plans. Different conditions today and the guys are looking forward to whatever spin/seam attack they have," said Pooran.

Rohit meanwhile stated, "It was quite pleasing for us, the way we played first game. We stuck to our plans and executed it really well. It's another opportunity for us and we are looking to repeat what we did in the first one. We want the guys to be able to bat anywhere and don't want them to be batting in specific positions. We want the guys to be flexible, there are two ways to look at it depending on certain players. We probably read the pitch well in the first game and thought as a team we made the right call to go with three spinners."

Here's how India and West Indies are lining up for the second T20I:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy