IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies live in India

Host nation India has been clinical in most aspects of the game so far and will now hope that star batter Virat Kohli also regains his form when they face West Indies in the series-deciding second T20I. The touring side has surely not been in the best of forms and has failed to trouble the Men in Blue in any of the matches so far.

In the ODI series as well, they were outclassed 0-3 in Ahmedabad and the Kieron Pollard-led team was expected to give India some challenge in their favourite T20 format.

This comes after they had a 3-2 win over England in its last series at home. However, they hardly managed to trouble the hosts on Wednesday, going down by six wickets.

As for India, another win and it will be a third successive series win for Rohit Sharma after he was appointed as the full-time captain.

Here is all you need to know about India vs West Indies 2nd T20I:

When and what time will the second T20I match between India vs West Indies start?

The second T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played on February 18 (Friday) at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the second T20I match between India vs West Indies take place?

The second T20I match between India vs West Indies will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Which channel will telecast the second T20I match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The second T20I match between India vs West Indies will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the second T20I match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The second T20I match between India vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.