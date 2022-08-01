IND vs WI 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Saint Kitts

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 07:59 AM IST

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I

The 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on 1st August at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. In the first T20I match, India beat West Indies by 68 runs. In that game, West Indies won the toss and decided to field first.

Coming to bat, India posted 190 runs on the board where Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik smashed 64 runs and 41 runs respectively for the team. Alzarri Joseph took 2 wickets for West Indies.

Coming to the chase, West Indies failed to chase down the target and managed to put just 122 runs on the board where none of their batters was able to cross even the 20-run mark. Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed 2 wickets each for India.

When and what time will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match start?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played on August 1 (Monday) at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will take place at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Which channel will telecast India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be aired on DD Sports in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode App.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh