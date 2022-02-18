IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Keiron Pollard wins toss for West Indies, India to bat first

India square off against West Indies in the T20I series decider at the Eden Gardens once again. Having taken a 1-0 lead previously, India can seal the series with another win against West Indies, who are on a four-game losing streak.

Keiron Pollard won the toss in Kolkata and chose to bowl, asking India to bat first. While it's an unchanged side for India, Jason Holder who missed out the last game for the visitors is match-fit once again and marks his comeback.

Here's how the two teams are lining up:

India: R Sharma (c), I Kishan, V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant (wk), V Iyer, D Chahar, H Patel, B Kumar, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi

West Indies: B King, K Mayers, N Pooran (wk), K Pollard (c), R Powell, R Chase, J Holder, R Shepherd, O Smith, A Hosein, S Cottrell