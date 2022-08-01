Search icon
IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India West Indies match delayed by 2 hours due to THIS reason

The second T20I between India and West Indies in St Kitts was originally scheduled to start from 8 PM according to Indian Standard Time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I delayed by 2 hours, will begin at 10 PM

The second T20I between India and West Indies in St Kitts on Monday has been delayed by 2 hours. Originally the match was scheduled to begin at 8 PM, according to Indian Standard time, however, there has been a delay of 2 hours. 

As per reliable cricket journalist CricCrazyJohns, the luggage of the Indian team arrived late and thus, the match will now start at 10:00 PM IST. 

More to follow..

