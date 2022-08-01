IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India West Indies match delayed by 2 hours due to THIS reason

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I delayed by 2 hours, will begin at 10 PM

The second T20I between India and West Indies in St Kitts on Monday has been delayed by 2 hours. Originally the match was scheduled to begin at 8 PM, according to Indian Standard time, however, there has been a delay of 2 hours.

As per reliable cricket journalist CricCrazyJohns, the luggage of the Indian team arrived late and thus, the match will now start at 10:00 PM IST.

The second T20 between India vs West Indies starts at 10 pm IST today. August 1, 2022

