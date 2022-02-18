IND vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs West Indies match in Kolkata

After a clinical all-round performance in the first game, India will be taking on West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Friday. Debutant Ravi Bishnoi was rewarded as the player of the match for his exceptional bowling performances as he took two crucial wickets.

However, on the other end, there are still concerns over the form of former skipper Virat Kohli, but captain Rohit Sharma is backing him to do well in the coming matches.

As far as West Indies is concerned, they, on the other hand, lost wickets in the middle which affected them. Around 10-15 runs more could have made a huge difference for them.

However, despite the loss, Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase shone with the bat and ball respectively and the side will need their batters to do well against the top-quality spin attack of the host if they want to level the series.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs West Indies – 2nd T20I in Kolkata

IND vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Odean Smith, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard (c), Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers (VC), Kieron Pollard, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Odean Smith, Ravi Bishnoi

India vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, February 18. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.