IND vs WI 2nd ODI: West Indies restrict Team India to 237, need 238 to level series

West Indies made a roaring comeback into the ODI series, they gave a wake-up call to India to not get complacent.

If the first ODI was all about India, in the second ODI, West Indies held the game by the scruff of its neck. Under the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran who replaced the injured Keiron Pollard, the Caribbean side showed intent and determination as they restricted India to a total of 237 runs in 50 overs at the loss of nine wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with 64 runs in 83 deliveries, but after a shaky start, Team India recovered well to put up a respectable score on the board, and the Men in Blue will have to be at their brilliant best, bowling wise to wrap up the ODI series.

Earlier in the day, Pooran won the toss and elected to field first. Team India surprised everyone when Rishabh Pant walked out to bat alongside Rohit Sharma as the opening duo. Their partnership didn't last long however as Rohit was dismissed by Kemar Roach for a paltry 5 runs.

Rishabh Pant then made a good start but was sent packing on a score of 18 runs in 34 deliveries by Odean Smith. Smith struck again after a couple of overs to dismiss Virat Kohli on 18 runs, but after that Team India made a comeback into the match.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's 91 run stand pulled India back into the game, however, a lack of communication saw KL depart after a run-out. Suryakumar Yadav tried to accelerate the Indian innings but he was dismissed by Fabian Allen.

Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda then tried to knit together a partnership but once Akeal Hosein got rid of Sundar, the Indian team were staring down the barrel. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj were sent back to the pavilion by Alzarri Joseph, and out came Yuzevendra Chahal who played a decent cameo of 11 runs 10 deliveries.

Team India eventually finished their 50 overs, which was looking unlikely at one point in time, so credit to the hosts for that, but West Indies will be confident of scoring 238 runs in 50 overs to pull themselves level in the series.