IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli turns waterboy for Team India as 12th man, viral video wins hearts

Virat Kohli was seen acting has a waterboy for his teammates as the 12th man in Team India during the second ODI between India and West Indies.

Hardik Pandya-led Team India is currently playing the 2nd ODI against West Indies, where cricket fans across the world saw a new role for India’s star player Virat Kohli. Being rested for the 2nd ODI, King Kohli was seen turning waterboy for his teammates.

Virat Kohli, who is known to be one of the most feared players on the pitch, was seen serving drinks to his teammates as he acted as the waterboy for Team India, being the 12th man for the IND vs WI 2nd OID squad.

Virat Kohli was joined by Yuzvendra Chahal while serving drinks to his teammates. Chahal is also not playing the second ODI against West Indies after being dropped once again from the squad. However, this is not the first time that Kohli is serving his teammate's drinks during a crucial match.

Back in Match 2017, Virat Kohli acted as the waterboy of Team India despite being the captain of the team during the Dharamsala Test match against Australia. This is when King Kohli had to drop out of the playing XI after a shoulder injury.

Not just Kohli, but MS Dhoni has also acted as the waterboy for his team when he wasn’t part of the playing XI, actively being involved in the game despite not being a part of the squad.

As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both are missing from the playing XI during the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, with Hardik Pandya leading Team India for this tournament.

Speaking about why two of the star players of Team India, Hardik Pandya said, “We were looking to bat first. We want to see how much we can score on this pitch which is a bit up and down. Rohit and Virat have been playing constant cricket, so they are resting in this game. They can be fresh for the third ODI.”

