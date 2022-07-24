IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan-led India could shatter THIS world record with series victory

Team India could shatter world record after beating West Indies in 2nd ODI

Team India's track record in limited overs cricket has been envious of late, and on Sunday, ahead of the second ODI between the Men in Blue and West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan's side will be eyeing a glorious achievement. India could shatter a world record in ODI cricket history should they win the second ODI in Trinidad and clinch the series.

Having defeated England in the three-match T20I series, followed by another ODI series victory against the Three Lions, India came into the ODI series against West Indies riding high on confidence. In the first match at Queen's Park Oval, they managed to register a nail-biting 3 runs victory.

READ| IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies in Trinidad

Now that Dhawan's side leads the series 1-0, another victory in the second ODI on Sunday could help them register a new world record for most consecutive ODI series wins against a single opponent in bilateral series.

Since the beginning of 2007, Team India have racked up 11 back-to-back victories against the West Indies. Another triumph on July 24, will see the Men in Blue win their 12th series win over the Caribbean side, which will be the most by any team in ODI cricket history.

READ| IND vs WI 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Trinidad

Currently, India are level on 11 back-to-back bilateral ODI series wins over a single opponent with Pakistan, who have trounced Zimbabwe but Sunday's match could make the Shikhar Dhawan's side world record holders.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales