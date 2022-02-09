IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies live in India

India will cross swords with the West Indies for the second time today as they take on the visitors in the second of the three-match ODI series. Both sides look formidable on paper, and the Windies especially will be looking to win the match to stay alive in the series.

The Rohit Sharma-led side had won the first game by 6 wickets and will be eager to dominate the Windies and take an unassailable lead in the series. The captain had led from the front with the bat while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bamboozled the Caribbean batters with his bowing. Chahal had picked up 4 crucial wickets, giving away just 49 runs.

While batting, Rohit smashed a match-winning 60 runs from just 51 deliveries. He was supported by Ishan Kishan and batter Suryakumar Yadav as they played handy knocks of 28 and 34* not out respectively.

For the visitors, Jason Holder top-scored with 57 runs of 71 balls. Fabian Allen had supported him and chipped in with vital 29-runs innings.

The bowlers tried their level best and even picked up wickets at regular intervals. Alzarri Joseph picked up 2 wickets before India chased down the modest target of 177 runs in just 28 overs.

While the odds are in favour of the Indian team to win the match, the West Indies side could turn the tables and land a victory against the odds.

Here is all you need to know about India vs West Indies 2nd ODI:

When and what time will the second ODI match between India vs West Indies start?

The second ODI match between India vs West Indies will be played on February 09 (Wednesday) at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will the second ODI match between India vs West Indies take place?

The second ODI match between India vs West Indies will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channel will telecast the second ODI match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The second ODI match between India vs West Indies will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the second ODI match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The second ODI match between India vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.