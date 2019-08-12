IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Kohli, Iyer star with the bat as India beat West Indies by 59 runs

Team India defeated West Indies by 59 runs (DLS) on Sunday in the second DOI match at the Queen's Park Oval.

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India.

Men in Blue suffered an early blow, as Dhawan (2) was dismissed in the first over by Sheldon Cottrell. He was caught in front of the wickets, umpire denied the dismissal but later turned the decision after Windies took a Decision Review System (DRS).

Virat Kohli came in to bat after Dhawan's dismissal, Kohli and Rohit built a partnership of 74 runs for the second wicket. Rohit (18) was sent to pavilion by spinner Roston Chase in the 16th over. Rishabh Pant joined Kohli in the middle and built a 25-run stand before the former was bowled by Carlos Brathwaite in the 23rd over. He played a knock of 20 runs off 35 balls.

Shreyas Iyer and Kohli helped the side to get past the score of 200 run-mark. Kohli scored 120 runs before he was caught by Kemar Roach off Brathwaite in the 42nd over.

Iyer was also sent to pavilion in the 46th over by Windies skipper Jason Holder in the 46th over. He played a knock of 71 runs.

In the death overs, Kedar Jadhav (16) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) played a brief knock to help the team to post a total of 279 runs in the 50 overs.

On the chase, West Indies got off to a poor start as they lost both Chris Gayle (11) and Shai Hope (5).

This was Gayle's 300th match of his ODI career as he managed to break Windies cricketing legend Brian Lara's record to become the top run-getter for his nation.

Evin Lewis' 65 and Nicholas Pooran's 42 were the only two stand out scores in the entire Windies batting order who kept on losing wickets during the chase.

Due to rain, the game was stopped twice and as a result of it, the match was reduced to 46 overs and the target score was brought down to 270.

Bhuvneshawr Kumar was exceptional with the ball for India, picking up four crucial wickets for his side with a final figure of 8-4-31.