IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs West Indies match in Ahmedabad

After a clinical all-round performance, India will be looking to clinch the series when they take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday. In the first, India had overshadowed the Windies and sealed a 6 wickets win with 132 balls still left.

Team India's new spin duo Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal took 7 wickets between them which had helped India restrict the visitors for a below-par score.

With being spot on with the DRS to cashing the total with ease, the Men in Blue will look to do the same yet again. Lokesh Rahul, who had missed the 1st ODI due to personal commitments, is also back in the side Ishan Kishan would have to make a way for him.

As far as the visitors are concerned, they got a decent start, however, later the middle-order collapsed which had to make them settle for a low score. Former captain Jason Holder's gritty 57 runs also went in vain as they were outplayed by a massive margin. The Windies camp will be looking to level the series 1-1.

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Brandon King

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Alzarri Joseph

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur / Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen / Hayden Walsh Jr, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach / Romario Shepherd

Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 01:30 PM IST and will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 09. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.