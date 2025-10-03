IND vs WI 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, becomes fastest player to achieve monumental milestone

Bumrah entered the series amid significant backlash for missing two matches in the five-match Test series against England, a decision made for his workload management. While Siraj caused chaos at the beginning, Bumrah claimed an early wicket and later returned to finish off the tail.

India is currently facing West Indies in the opening Test of a two-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the first day, India showcased their dominance by dismissing the visitors for just 162 runs, and they concluded Day 2 with a commanding score of 448/5, establishing a substantial lead of 286 runs. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as one of India's standout bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 3/42, claiming the wickets of John Campbell, Justin Greaves, and Johann Layne, thereby setting a significant record.

Jasprit Bumrah has now reached 50 Test wickets in India, achieving this milestone after delivering 1,747 balls. He has become the fastest Indian bowler to reach this landmark in terms of deliveries bowled. Additionally, he shares the record for the joint-fastest Indian pacer to secure 50 Test wickets in India in terms of innings, accomplishing this in just 24 innings, equaling the record held by Javagal Srinath.

Bumrah began his wicket-taking journey on Thursday by dismissing John Campbell, who was caught behind by Dhruv Jurel on the very first ball of the seventh over, scoring 8 runs off 19 balls.

In the second session, Bumrah first clean bowled Justin Greaves, who scored 32 runs off 48 balls, and then he dismantled Johann Layne’s defense, knocking over his stumps on the first ball of the 41st over.

Talking about the match, West Indies won the toss and chose to bat, but they struggled as Indian bowlers delivered a fiery performance. Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc on the top order with a four-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah wrapped up the tail with three wickets, leading to West Indies being bowled out for 162 runs within 50 overs. India now aims to extend their lead and bat the West Indies out of contention. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (53 not out) successfully completed their fifty-partnership.

Later, India lost Jaiswal (36 off 54 balls) and Sai Sudharsan (7 runs off 19 balls) in quick succession. Nevertheless, Rahul's half-century and his partnership with Shubman Gill (18 not out) enabled India to finish Day 1 at 121/2.

