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IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer unleashes in Lucknow! Captain’s century helps India hammer West Indies by 8 wickets

India beat the West Indies by eight wickets with 32 balls to spare in the first T20I in Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. Take a look at detailed match report below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 10:31 PM IST

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer unleashes in Lucknow! Captain’s century helps India hammer West Indies by 8 wickets
Shreyas Iyer’s century powers India to victory. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Highlights: India produced a dominant performance to beat the West Indies by eight wickets with 32 balls to spare in the first T20I game of the 5-match series. The Shreyas Iyer-led side chased down the 172-run target with ease, courtesy of a 42-ball century by the skipper himself. 

Toss

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer flicked the Toss coin, and it landed in his favour as well. India chose to field first against the visitors, citing the dew factor.

First Innings

Batting first, Windies witnessed a decent start to the T20I, but Arshdeep Singh drew the first blood in the 5th over when he dismissed Kamil Pooran. Soon after his dismissal, the visitors lost Shimron Hetmyer through run out and Rovman Powell's wicket was scalped by Axar Patel within the Powerplay.

The West Indies were brought back into the game again by skipper Shai Hope, who slammed a half-century but soon after this became prey to Naman Dhir's delivery, also marking his debut wicket. After him, West Indies lost four wickets in quick succession, and it seemed all over for the visitors, but Sherfane Rutherford shifted gears and slammed six boundaries and three maximums and brought up his half-century as well.

It was Rutherford blistering innings when it looked like West Indies could even surpass the 190-run mark, where at one point even 160 was looking impossible. But in the 19th over, Mayank Yadav dismissed Rutherford, and in the next over, the final wicket of Akeal Hosein also fell, bringing an end to West Indies innings at 171.

Second Innings

Chasing 172, Abhishek Sharma punished Matthew Forde in the opening over and slammed two boundaries and a maximum; the bowler leaked 15 runs in the first over of the innings. But Abhishek's innings came to an end in the third over, courtesy of Roston Chase, who tricked the Indian opener by making changes in the angle by coming over the wicket. Later, Sanju Samson also became prey to Akeal Hosein in the next over.

After the end of the Powerplay, India were 62/2 with Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan at the crease. Both batters maintained the same run rate throughout the chase and Windies failed to pick up any more wickets in the game. In the end, Shreyas Iyer also completed his century, in just 42 balls, which is the fastest by an Indian in a T20 game against West Indies. India won the game by 8 wickets and 32 balls to spare.

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