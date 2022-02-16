IND vs WI 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma wins toss, India to bowl first, Ravi Bishnoi makes his debut

Team India and West Indies square off in the T20I series and in the first match Rohit Sharma has won the toss and he's decided to bowl first. The biggest news for now, from the Eden Gardens, is that spinner Ravi Bishnoi is making his Team India debut today.

Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi who is all set to make his debut for Team India.@Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LpuE9QuUkk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2022

Ishan Kishan will partner Rohit Sharma as the opener for India are becoming IPL's second most expensive Indian player. Plenty of changes have been made in the Indian lineup as Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur make way for Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel.

READ| 'I'm coming home': Ishan Kishan reacts after becoming IPL's 2nd most expensive Indian player - WATCH video

For the West Indies, Keiron Pollard has regained his fitness so that's a boost, but former skipper Jason Holder had injured himself in the nets yesterday while preparing for today's game informed Pollard.

Here's how the two teams are lining up today:

Team India: R Sharma (c), I Kishan, V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant (wk), V Iyer, D Chahar, H Patel, B Kumar, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi

West Indies: B King, K Mayers, N Pooran (wk), K Pollard (c), R Powell, R Chase, F Allen, R Shepherd, O Smith, A Hosein, S Cottrell