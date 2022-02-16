IND vs WI 1st T20I: Nicholas Pooran, Keiron Pollard help West Indies reach 157, India need 158 to win

After struggling in the ODI series, West Indies responded strongly in the first T20I match as they posted a total of 157 runs in their innings. Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma had won the toss and chose to bowl first, however, the West Indies batsmen came up top in the shortest format, which is clearly not surprising given their history.

Nicholas Pooran scored a stunning knock of 61 runs in 43 deliveries, and he was ably supported by Keiron Pollard (24 off 19) and Kyle Mayers (31 off 24) to help the visitors post a score of 157.

Team India therefore will need to score 158 runs in their chase to win the first T20I.

A few big hits in the end from Kieron Pollard helps West Indies set a target of 158



The hosts got of to a brilliant start thanks to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who got rid of Brandon King in his first over itself. However, the West Indies responded brilliantly to the early setback. Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran accelerated the innings and crossed the 50 run mark.

Mayers was then dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal, and then debutant Ravi Bishnoi struck in quick succession to send Roston Chase and Rovman Powell back to the dugout. Deepak Chahar also got into the act as he chipped in with Fabian Allen's wicket, but after that, there was no stopping the visitors.

Skipper Kieron Pollard came out to partner Nicholas Pooran and the pair of them started to hit the ball around the park.

Fans have returned to the Eden Gardens, and they were treated to a West Indies style power-hitting show.

Thankfully for the Indian side though, Harshal Patel was able to dismiss Pooran, but Pollard continued his onslaught. The skipper ensured that his side finished strongly, although Odean Smith gave up his wicket trying to go for a big hit on the last ball of the West Indies' innings.