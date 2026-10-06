IND vs WI 1st T20I: Live streaming, match timings, possible Playing XI, and more

India and the West Indies are set to face off in the first T20I, with fans eager to know the match timing, live streaming details, possible playing XIs, and other key information. Get all this information here.

India and the West Indies will play the 1st T20I in the 5-match series in Lucknow on October 6. (AI-Generated)

After clinching gold at the Asian Games 2026, the Shreyas Iyer-led are set to lock horns with West Indies in a 5-match T20I series, starting October 6. The Shai Hope-led West Indies side are currently on an India tour and recently played a 3-match ODI series, which Shubman Gill and Co won 2-1. The third and final ODI was played in New Chandigarh, which the visitors won by 5 wickets. In the match, Hope slammed 162 runs off 143 balls and chased down 350+ total against the home side.

Ahead of the first T20I match, here is everything you need to know about the match, including its timing, venue, live streaming details, and the possible playing XIs of both teams.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Live streaming and TV broadcast

The live telecast of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be available on Star Sports Network in India. For online users, the match can be streamed on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Match timings and venue

The Toss for the first T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on Tuesday, October 6, at 6:30 PM IST, and the match will kick off at 7 PM IST.

The venue of the match is Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, also known as Ekana Cricket Stadium.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Predicted Playing XI

India - Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prince Yadav.

West Indies - Shai Hope (C/WK), Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Rovman Powell, and Shamar Springer.