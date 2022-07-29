IND vs WI 1st T20I: Brian Lara Stadium pitch, weather report for India vs West Indies in Trinidad

India vs West Indies 1st T20I

After a whitewash in the ODIs, India will be squaring off against West Indies in a five-match T20I series. With Rohit Sharma back in the squad handling the captaincy duty for India, the Men in Blue will be looking to start off with a bang.

The side has a healthy mixture of batters such as Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant while the bowling will be handled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshal Patel.

Windies, on the other hand, have a pretty strong batting lineup with skipper Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetymer, Kyle Mayers, and Brandon King in the mix.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I weather forecast

The temperature in Trinidad is expected to hover around 27°C with 79% humidity and 6 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I pitch report

The Brian Lara Stadium pitch is a neutral wicket where both departments are expected to earn a reasonable amount of help. However, spinners can come crucial in the middle overs.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh