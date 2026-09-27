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IND vs WI 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill centuries power India to 8-wicket win over West Indies

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill smashed stunning centuries as India chased down West Indies’ 296-run target in just 41.4 overs. The dominant batting display powered the Men in Blue to a comfortable eight-wicket victory in the first ODI of the three-match series.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 09:43 PM IST

IND vs WI 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill centuries power India to 8-wicket win over West Indies
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill (Courtesy: X)
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India kicked off their three-match ODI series against the West Indies with a dominant win chasing down 296 with eight wickets in hand. The match took place in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, September 27. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill both hammered centuries making the chase look easy as India wrapped up the target in just 41.4 overs.

This victory puts India ahead, 1-0 in the series. Earlier, West Indies set a tough target, posting 295/7 after Justin Greaves smashed a brilliant 101. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout for India with the ball, claiming four wickets.

India began their chase with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. They played it safe in the beginning but didn’t take long to change gears and start attacking. By the 10th over they were cruising at 70 without loss. Alzarri Joseph finally broke the opening stand getting Rohit out for 32. Kohli came in and partnered with Gill and together they put India firmly in control.

The Kohli-Gill duo built a mammoth 151-run partnership in just 132 balls effectively ending any hopes of a West Indies comeback. Gill notched up his 10th ODI hundred, eventually getting dismissed for 110. Virat reached a major career milestone—crossing 15,000 ODI runs. He also scored his 55th century in ODIs his 86th in international cricket.

Kohli became the fastest cricketer to reach 15,000 ODI runs, hitting the mark with a boundary off Joseph. This puts him alongside only Sachin Tendulkar in the exclusive club of players with 15,000 ODI runs.

On the West Indies side, the day started brightly. Greaves and Campbell tore into the Indian attack, piling up a 135-run opening stand and keeping the scoreboard moving with ease. Kuldeep Yadav snapped their partnership, sending Campbell back for 62 in the 20th over. Keacy Carty struggled to find rhythm, labouring over his 13 runs, and Prasidh Krishna eventually got him out.

India pushed back hard in the middle overs, reducing West Indies from a comfortable 176/2 to a shaky 198/5, largely thanks to Kuldeep, who grabbed two wickets in two balls. He finished with impressive figures—4 wickets for 40 runs in his 10 overs.

Prasidh Krishna took two wickets and Reddy chipped in with one. Towards the end Amir Jangoo gave West Indies a boos, blasting an unbeaten 58 off 43 balls with seven fours and a six. Still, India's performance left little doubt about their control over the match.

Also read| IND vs WI: Virat Kohli hits 15,000 ODI runs, achieves milestone faster than Sachin Tendulkar

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