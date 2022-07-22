IND vs WI: Team India equal Sri Lanka's unwanted world record under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy

Team India equal Sri Lanka's unwanted world record under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy

Team India equalled Sri Lanka's unwanted world record on Friday as Shikhar Dhawan led the Men in Blue during the first ODI against West Indies. Dhawan became the seventh player to lead Team India in the year 2022.

Earlier in 2017, Sri Lanka had seven different captains in a single year, and now the Indian team have also matched the record.

Before Dhawan, the likes of Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah have also led Team India across formats in 2022.

Talking about Sri Lanka, during 2017, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Chamara Kapugedera, and Thisara Perera were the players who had led the side across all three formats.

Notably, Kohli was the Indian captain in Test and ODIs, having relinquished the T20I captaincy last year after the T20I World Cup. Rohit replaced Kohli as the skipper in both the remaining formats earlier this year. The 'Hitman' was injured ahead of India's South Africa tour, and in his place, KL Rahul led the Men in Blue.

Kohli stepped down as the Test captain following the Proteas tour. Following the IPL, Rishabh Pant led India against South Africa in the five-match T20I series as KL Rahul was injured, while regular captain Rohit was rested.

Hardik Pandya then donned the captaincy hat as he led a second-string Indian team against Ireland, while Jasprit Bumrah captained India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England because the 'Hitman' was suffering from Covid.

Lastly, Dhawan became the seventh different player to assume skipper's duties as Rohit and Co were rested for the ODI series against West Indies.