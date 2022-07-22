IND vs WI 1st ODI: Queen's Park Oval Stadium Pitch, Weather report for India vs West Indies 1st ODI in Trinidad

India vs West Indies 1st ODI

After a good series against England, India is all set to lock horns with West Indies in a three-match ODI series. While Shikhar Dhawan is the skipper of India in the series, Nicholas Pooran will be captaining the Windies' side.

Talking about the clash, while India won their previous ODI series against the English side, West Indies lost their previous ODI series against Bangladesh.

India will be without the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah.

The Men in Blue is currently placed at the third spot on the ICC Men's ODI rankings while Windies is placed at the ninth position on the rankings.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature of Port of Spain city of Trinidad on July 22 will be 31° Celcius during the day. The temperature will see fall to 25° Celcius at night.

The sky will be partly cloudy during the day and night and the chances of rain are 14% during the day and 24% at night. The humidity will be around 70% during the day and rise to 83% at night.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI pitch report

Queen’s Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad is a good scoring ground and the average 1st innings total could be around 217 while the average 2nd innings total is 177.

The highest-ever total at this venue is 413-5 which was made by India in 2007. The stadium has hosted 69 ODIs so far.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph