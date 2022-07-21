IND vs WI 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies in Trinidad

Know all the details about the 1st ODI match between India vs West Indies which will be played at the Queens Park Cricket Stadium on 22nd July.

After their limited-overs series wins in England, India will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies. The tour starts with the first ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday (July 22). India will be led by different captain in Shikhar Dhawan during the ODI series leg against West Indies, with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being rested.

The absence of senior players will give the chance for youngsters like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad to step up and produce some large amount of runs at the top.

Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are all the dedictated all-rounders in the squad, while Shardul Thakur remains the pace bowlng all-rounder option for India in Hardik Pandya’s absence.

The West Indies have recalled all-rounder Jason Holder. The former captain was rested for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which they lost 0-3. The Windies have dropped Romario Shepherd and pacer Anderson Phillip.

When and what time will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match start?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played on July 22 (Friday) at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st ODI match take place?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will take place at the Queens Park Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

Which channel will telecast India vs West Indies 1st ODI match in India?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be aired on DD Sports channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match in India?

Live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be shown in Fancode App.

IND vs WT Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph