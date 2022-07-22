'Another wasted chance?': Netizens brutally troll Sanju Samson, question his place in playing XI

Fans unhappy with Sanju Samson, say he 'wasted another chance'

Sanju Samson was included in Team India's playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies, but netizens weren't happy with the batsman after he failed to score big on Friday. Twitterati felt that Samson 'missed another opportunity', after being dismissed for just 12 runs at the Queen's Park Oval.

In recent times, Samson has been in and out of the Indian team, with fans wanting the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain to be given a place in India's T20I squad.

Samson played brilliantly against Ireland in the two-match T20I series, particularly in the second match, and he was not included in the playing XI for India's first T20I against England. The youngster wasn't even named in the squad for the following two matches.

He was given another chance against West Indies, in the ODI series, with senior players like Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant among others rested. Despite this, Samson failed to leave a mark with the bat on Friday, something which angered the fans.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile after Samson's dismissal's Inda 252/5, and at the time of writing, they had moved past the 300-run mark during the last over of their innings.

Earlier Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill stitched together a 119-run opening stand, while Gil notched a fifty, Dhawan missed his century by 3 runs.

Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie impressed for the Wes Indies with a couple of wickets each.