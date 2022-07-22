Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Another wasted chance?': Netizens brutally troll Sanju Samson, question his place in playing XI

Twitterati weren't pleased with Sanju Samson after he was dismissed for 12 runs, as the batsman was judged LBW-out. Here's how netizens reacted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

'Another wasted chance?': Netizens brutally troll Sanju Samson, question his place in playing XI
Fans unhappy with Sanju Samson, say he 'wasted another chance'

Sanju Samson was included in Team India's playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies, but netizens weren't happy with the batsman after he failed to score big on Friday. Twitterati felt that Samson 'missed another opportunity', after being dismissed for just 12 runs at the Queen's Park Oval. 

In recent times, Samson has been in and out of the Indian team, with fans wanting the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain to be given a place in India's T20I squad. 

Samson played brilliantly against Ireland in the two-match T20I series, particularly in the second match, and he was not included in the playing XI for India's first T20I against England. The youngster wasn't even named in the squad for the following two matches. 

READ| IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan misses ton by 3 runs as Shamarh Brooks takes 'superhuman catch'

He was given another chance against West Indies, in the ODI series, with senior players like Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant among others rested. Despite this, Samson failed to leave a mark with the bat on Friday, something which angered the fans.

Here's how netizens reacted:

READ| IND vs WI 1st ODI: Shubman Gill dismissed after Nicholas Pooran's bullseye throw, watch video

Meanwhile after Samson's dismissal's Inda 252/5, and at the time of writing, they had moved past the 300-run mark during the last over of their innings. 

Earlier Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill stitched together a 119-run opening stand, while Gil notched a fifty, Dhawan missed his century by 3 runs. 

Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie impressed for the Wes Indies with a couple of wickets each. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Metro: Yellow Line services to be affected on Sunday due to track maintenance work
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.