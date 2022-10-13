Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs WA XI: Virat Kohli comes out to field despite being rested against Western Australia, watch

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was rested for the second warmup match against Western Australia on Thursday, but he was still seen out fielding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

IND vs WA XI: Virat Kohli comes out to field despite being rested against Western Australia, watch
Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was rested for India's second warmup match against Western Australia in Perth on Thursday, but he was still seen fielding during the clash. Virat, along with Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were some players who were rested for the practice match. 

Team India had earlier defeated Western Australia XI by 13 runs in their previous meeting and the Men in Blue will be hoping to make it two wins in as many games. With the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar rule out of T20 World Cup through, the management would probably like to wrap some of their key players in cotton wool. 

Even though Kohli was rested for the fixture, the talismanic batsman was seen fielding at long off, and fans fan in the stadium couldn't keep calm after spotting the former India skipper. One of the fans captured the moment on their phone and uploaded a video of the same on social media. 

READ| IND vs WA XI: Ravichandran Ashwin strikes thrice as Western Australia post 168/8 in 20 overs

Watch:

Talking about the match, KL Rahul captained India in place of Rohit Sharma, and he won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The hosts scored 168 runs at the loss of 8 wickets, with D'Arcy Short's 52 off 39 balls, and Nick Hobson's 64-run inning in 41 deliveries helping the home side to put up a fight worthy total. 

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets while Harshal Patel also impressed for the visiting side.

READ| Watch: Arshdeep Singh wins hearts with his gesture, fans in Perth call him 'legend'

Chasing a 169-run target, the Men in Blue faced an uphill task as they were reduced to 103-4 after 15 overs. Rahul completed his fifty, but the Indian team were in a bit of a tough spot. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, others attend Kalyanaraman family Navratri celebrations
As India announces its squad for the upcoming T20I Cricket World Cup, Here's a look at top 5 teams with complete squads
Karwa Chauth 2022: Safety tips for pregnant women while fasting
World Tourism Day 2022: 5 offbeat places to visit in India
Custard apple: Know the amazing benefits of this highly nutritious fruit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.