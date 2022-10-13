IND vs WA XI: Virat Kohli comes out to field despite being rested against Western Australia, watch

Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was rested for India's second warmup match against Western Australia in Perth on Thursday, but he was still seen fielding during the clash. Virat, along with Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were some players who were rested for the practice match.

Team India had earlier defeated Western Australia XI by 13 runs in their previous meeting and the Men in Blue will be hoping to make it two wins in as many games. With the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar rule out of T20 World Cup through, the management would probably like to wrap some of their key players in cotton wool.

Even though Kohli was rested for the fixture, the talismanic batsman was seen fielding at long off, and fans fan in the stadium couldn't keep calm after spotting the former India skipper. One of the fans captured the moment on their phone and uploaded a video of the same on social media.

Talking about the match, KL Rahul captained India in place of Rohit Sharma, and he won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The hosts scored 168 runs at the loss of 8 wickets, with D'Arcy Short's 52 off 39 balls, and Nick Hobson's 64-run inning in 41 deliveries helping the home side to put up a fight worthy total.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets while Harshal Patel also impressed for the visiting side.

Chasing a 169-run target, the Men in Blue faced an uphill task as they were reduced to 103-4 after 15 overs. Rahul completed his fifty, but the Indian team were in a bit of a tough spot.