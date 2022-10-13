Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs WA XI: Ravichandran Ashwin strikes thrice as Western Australia post 168/8 in 20 overs

Team India squared off against Western Australia XI in Perth, with the hosts putting up a decent total of 168/8 on the board in 20 overs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

IND vs WA XI: Ravichandran Ashwin strikes thrice as Western Australia post 168/8 in 20 overs
Team India need 169 runs to win against Western Australia XI

Team India locked horns with Western Australia XI on Thursday in Perth as part of their second unofficial warmup match before the T20 World Cup. Having gotten the better of their opponents by 13 runs in the previous match, the Men in Blue were looking to keep their winning momentum going. 

KL Rahul surprisingly came out for the toss ahead of skipper Rohit Sharma and he called right and chose to bowl after winning the toss. 

Invited to bat first, the home side led by Ashton Turner put up 168/8 on the board in their respective 20 overs, with D'Arcy Short's 52 off 39 balls, and Nick Hobson's 64-run inning in 41 deliveries helping the home side to put up a fight worthy total. 

READ| Watch: Arshdeep Singh wins hearts with his gesture, fans in Perth call him 'legend'

Ravichandran Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker with his three wickets, all of which came in a single over, while Harshal Patel also impressed for the visitors. 

Arshdeep Singh drew first blood for India as he dismissed Josh Philippe who had only managed to score 8 runs. However, from then on Short and Hobson stitched together a much-needed partnership as they rode the storm. 

Matthew Kelly was the only other batsman apart from the aforementioned duo who scored in double digits with the rest of the batsmen failing to impress. 

READ| Ahead of T20 World Cup, Ravi Shastri makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's future

While Ashwin picked up three scalps, Harshal Patel gave away 27 runs and recorded two dismissals. The Men in Blue will need 169 runs to win, but with the likes of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav rested for the fixture, it could prove to be a tricky chase for the visitors. 

SKY had scored a half-century in the previous contest and it will be interesting to see how the Indian team will cope with his absence. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, others attend Kalyanaraman family Navratri celebrations
As India announces its squad for the upcoming T20I Cricket World Cup, Here's a look at top 5 teams with complete squads
Karwa Chauth 2022: Safety tips for pregnant women while fasting
World Tourism Day 2022: 5 offbeat places to visit in India
Custard apple: Know the amazing benefits of this highly nutritious fruit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.