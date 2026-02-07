IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Siraj, Arshdeep and Axar save India from biggest upset, Team India register 29-run victory against USA

Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: Father's 3 marriages, past live-in relationship in focus as probe continues
CRICKET
India vs USA T20i World Cup 2026 Highlights: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India began their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 on a positive note as they defeated USA by 29 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the match wasn't a cakewalk for the Men in Blue as the batting lineup crumbled in front of the USA bowlers. Despite this, skipper SKY played an important innings and scored unbeaten 84 runs on the scoreboard, taking his side to post a decent target. Take a look at the detailed match report of the IND vs USA game.
Suryakumar Yadav flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in Monank Patel's favour. The USA chose to field first against the defending champions.
Batting first, India witnessed one of the worst starts in the format in recent times as the Men in Blue lost four wickets within the Powerplay, including Abhishek Sharma at a golden duck. The run saw a massive dip in the middle overs, as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Only skipper Suryakumar Yadav managed to stand tall and take the Indian innings past 150 runs. Suryakumar remained unbeaten at 84, and IND posted 161/9 in 20 overs.
Chasing 162, the USA failed to seize the opportunity as three batters returned to the dugout in quick succession. Later, an over 50+ run partnership was built between Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Milind Kumar for the 4th wicket. But the run rate dropped massively, forcing them to play risky shots. The partnership came to an end after Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Milind at 34. It was almost over for the USA after the dismissal of Sanjay and Shubham Ranjane. In the end, the USA required 51 runs off 12 balls with just three wickets in hand, but the ship was already sailed as India clinched the game by 29 runs.
Suryakumar Yadav wins the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 84.