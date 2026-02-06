FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

IND vs USA Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs USA T20I World Cup match?

Team India are set to begin their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 campaign with a match against the USA at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Know how and where you can watch Match No 3 of the T20 World Cup on television and OTT.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 07:45 PM IST

IND vs USA Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs USA T20I World Cup match?
India and the USA will begin their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 campaign in Mumbai on Saturday
The wait is finally over as the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is all set to commence on Saturday, February 7, with the Pakistan vs Netherlands game. However, the main highlight of the day will be the India vs USA match, which is scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the Toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue are in Group A along with the USA, the Netherlands, Namibia, and Pakistan. Afterthe  USA, India will face Namibia on February 12, followed by a game against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo. The final league match is scheduled against the Netherlands on February 18.

Ahead of Team India's tournament opener, let us take a look at some of the important details about the game, like where and when you can watch the match live, venue details, squads, and more.

IND vs USA: Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah.

USA - Monank Patel (C/WK), Andries Gous (WK), Shayan Jahangir (WK), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jasdeep Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, and Saiteja Mukkamalla.

IND vs USA: Live Streaming

All matches of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 can be watched on Star Sports Network. For online users, matches can be streamed on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

IND vs USA: Match Timings and Venue

The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST, and the Toss will be held at 6:30 pm IST. IND vs USA match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IND vs USA: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is usually good for batting, as the ball comes nicely to the bat. However, bowlers can also benefit from the conditions in the initial overs with some movement but it will become batting-friendly as the match goes on.

