Mohammed Amaan-led India Under 19 team delivered a dominant performance against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

India achieved a resounding 10-wicket victory by successfully chasing down a target of 138 runs without losing a single wicket. This impressive win has propelled India to the top of the table with two victories in three matches.

The Indian opening pair of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre played pivotal roles in securing the victory, both scoring unbeaten half-centuries. Suryavanshi, who was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a noteworthy Rs 1.10 crores in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 player auction, showcased his talent with a blistering innings of 76 runs off just 46 balls.

His aggressive approach saw him smash six sixes and three fours, achieving an impressive strike rate of 165.21. On the other hand, Mhatre contributed 67 runs off 51 balls, including four boundaries and as many sixes, with a strike rate of 131.37.

