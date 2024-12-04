Both teams have one win and one loss, with their only defeats coming against the same opponent, Pakistan, and will be eager to claim their second victory of the tournament.

After defeating Japan by 211 runs in their second match, the Indian U-19 team will face UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today (December 4) as they aim to secure a place in the semifinals.

Both teams have one win and one loss, with their only defeats coming against the same opponent, Pakistan, and will be eager to claim their second victory of the tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the IND vs UAE match in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

Live Streaming Details

The highly-anticipated India vs UAE U-19 Asia Cup match will be held on December 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, starting at 10:30 AM IST. Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network, while those unable to watch on TV can stream it live on SonyLiv.

Squads

India U-19: Hardik Raj, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Harvansh Singh(w), Mohamed Amaan(c), Ayush Mhatre, Samarth Nagaraj, Nikhil Kumar, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Kiran Chormale, Anurag Kawade, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Enaan

UAE U-19: Yayin Rai, Aryan Saxena, Akshat Rai, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Aayan Afzal Khan(c), Uddish Suri, Abdulla Tarique, Mudit Agarwal(w), Ali Asgar Shums, Rachit Ghosh, Harsh Desai, Faisur Rahman, Karan Dhiman

