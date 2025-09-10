Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs UAE live on TV, online?

This marks just the second occasion that India and the UAE will face off in T20 internationals. Their first encounter took place during the 2016 Asia Cup, where the UAE struggled to reach 81 runs for 9 wickets, a score that India easily chased down in just 10.1 overs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 03:38 PM IST

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs UAE live on TV, online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is about to face his most significant test of leadership yet as India steps into the Asia Cup 2025 as the reigning champions this Wednesday. They will be competing against the UAE, who recently participated in a tri-series alongside Pakistan and Afghanistan. Although UAE finished at the bottom of the standings, they gained valuable match experience, something India currently lacks.

For the UAE, captain Mohammed Waseem and Asif Khan have shown moments of brilliance during the series, contributing runs to the team.

On the Indian side, a group of specialist players enhances the squad, all of whom are well-versed in the modern T20 format. Following the exit of legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian team, under the guidance of coach Gautam Gambhir, has emerged as quite a revelation.

From Abhishek Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav to Jasprit Bumrah, this team appears to be world-class, boasting extensive T20 experience in both franchise and international cricket.

Live Streaming Details

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and UAE start?

The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and UAE will begin at 8PM IST. The toss is scheduled at 7:30.

Where will the India vs UAE match will take place?

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the match between India and UAE.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match?

The India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs. UAE Asia Cup Group A match live.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav quips 'local boy' as fans go berserk for Sanju Samson in Dubai - Watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
