Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Israeli strikes Qatar's Doha, targets Hamas leaders as they weigh Gaza ceasefire proposal

Prithvi Shaw fined Rs 100 by Mumbai Court for not responding to influencer Sapna Gill's molestation plea

US President Trump’s BIG strategy to pressure Russia revealed, asks EU to hit India, China with…; check details

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Check pitch report, weather conditions, squads and more; all you need to know

Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua on her first birthday: 'My love language…'

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar gets NEW residence after 51 days of resignation, he will now live in...

Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's new PM and Emmanuel Macron's long-time loyalist

'Give me poison, can't live...': Murder-accused Darshan says jail life is 'unbearable' after developing fungus in hands

Did US warn Qatar before Israeli strike? White House issues BIG statement; Doha claims....

Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security, says ‘we have beefed...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israeli strikes Qatar's Doha, targets Hamas leaders as they weigh Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli strikes Qatar's Doha, targets Hamas leaders as they weigh Gaza ceasefire

Prithvi Shaw fined Rs 100 by Mumbai Court for not responding to influencer Sapna Gill's molestation plea

Prithvi Shaw fined Rs 100 by Mumbai Court for not responding to molestation plea

US President Trump’s BIG strategy to pressure Russia revealed, asks EU to hit India, China with…; check details

US President Trump’s BIG strategy to pressure Russia revealed, asks EU to hit In

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Check pitch report, weather conditions, squads and more; all you need to know

India vs UAE weather and pitch report: Check the rain forecast, and the likely nature of the Dubai pitch ahead of the high-octane match.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Check pitch report, weather conditions, squads and more; all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The highly anticipated SuryaKumar Yadav led India versus Muhammad Waseem led United Arab Emirates (UAE) match in the Asia Cup 2025 is set to take place on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The exciting match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST, with fans anticipating an exciting competition under the stadium lights.

As the defending champions, India is the team to watch, thanks to their IPL-influenced team. They will view this match as an opportunity to build momentum for the remainder of the tournament.

The UAE, as the unofficial hosts – even though the BCCI holds the official rights – will aim to leverage their familiarity with the conditions. Their recent form has been less than impressive, as they failed to secure a win in the recent tri-series, despite a close match against a weakened Afghanistan team.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Pitch condition

The Dubai International Stadium typically offers a balanced playing field for both batsmen and bowlers. Statistics indicate that fast bowlers account for almost 64 percent of the wickets taken here, while spinners often play a crucial role during the middle overs. The average T20 score at this venue is approximately 144.

It's worth noting that teams chasing have had more success here, winning 59 percent of the matches, compared to only 40 percent for teams batting first. Considering this trend, the captain who wins the toss might choose to bowl first under the stadium lights.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Weather forecast

Cricket fans can anticipate a full match as weather forecasts predict clear skies on September 10. However, the heat will be a factor, with temperatures expected to reach 35°C and humidity levels around 65%.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Pitch to favour which side?

India is the clear favorite in this contest, with a strong batting lineup and the aggressive leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. However, the UAE team, playing at home, has shown potential in recent multi-nation tournaments and could present a significant challenge.

With Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel in the mix, India could restrict the UAE with some tight bowling. Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are formidable weapons with both the new ball and at the end of the innings.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Probable playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Sagheer Khan, Akif Raja and Ethan D’Souza

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kajal Aggarwal reacts to rumours of her death in road accident: 'I want to...'
Kajal Aggarwal reacts to rumours of her death in road accident: 'I want to...'
After losing ODI series against South Africa, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I game
After losing ODI series against SA, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I
7 must-watch Bollywood films on disability: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black to Anurag Basu’s Barfi
7 must-watch Bollywood films on disability: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black t
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 confirmed? Director Sukumar gives BIG update on third installment of film
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 confirmed? Director Sukumar says...
Pakistan EXPOSED: Large scale spying of citizens using Chinese technology, says Amnesty International
Pakistan EXPOSED: Large scale spying of citizens using Chinese technology, says
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE