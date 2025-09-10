IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Check pitch report, weather conditions, squads and more; all you need to know

India vs UAE weather and pitch report: Check the rain forecast, and the likely nature of the Dubai pitch ahead of the high-octane match.

The highly anticipated SuryaKumar Yadav led India versus Muhammad Waseem led United Arab Emirates (UAE) match in the Asia Cup 2025 is set to take place on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The exciting match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST, with fans anticipating an exciting competition under the stadium lights.

As the defending champions, India is the team to watch, thanks to their IPL-influenced team. They will view this match as an opportunity to build momentum for the remainder of the tournament.

The UAE, as the unofficial hosts – even though the BCCI holds the official rights – will aim to leverage their familiarity with the conditions. Their recent form has been less than impressive, as they failed to secure a win in the recent tri-series, despite a close match against a weakened Afghanistan team.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Pitch condition

The Dubai International Stadium typically offers a balanced playing field for both batsmen and bowlers. Statistics indicate that fast bowlers account for almost 64 percent of the wickets taken here, while spinners often play a crucial role during the middle overs. The average T20 score at this venue is approximately 144.

It's worth noting that teams chasing have had more success here, winning 59 percent of the matches, compared to only 40 percent for teams batting first. Considering this trend, the captain who wins the toss might choose to bowl first under the stadium lights.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Weather forecast

Cricket fans can anticipate a full match as weather forecasts predict clear skies on September 10. However, the heat will be a factor, with temperatures expected to reach 35°C and humidity levels around 65%.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Pitch to favour which side?

India is the clear favorite in this contest, with a strong batting lineup and the aggressive leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. However, the UAE team, playing at home, has shown potential in recent multi-nation tournaments and could present a significant challenge.

With Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel in the mix, India could restrict the UAE with some tight bowling. Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are formidable weapons with both the new ball and at the end of the innings.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Probable playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Sagheer Khan, Akif Raja and Ethan D’Souza