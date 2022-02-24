IND vs SL: Yuzvendra Chahal overtakes Jasprit Bumrah to become India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a key player for India in T20I cricket. Ever since he made his debut after starring for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chahal has been one of the mainstays in the shortest format for India.

On Thursday, Chahal surpassed Jasprit Bumrah to become India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format. The spinner dismissed Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, who had only managed to score just 3 runs at the time.

With his team struggling for runs, Shanaka came out to bat in the 10th over, but he couldn't prolong his stay at the crease as he ended up giving away his wicket to Chahal.

The Indian spinner got just one wicket on the day, but it would prove to be enough for him to steer clear of Jasprit Bumrah on 67 scalps in T20I format.

Bumrah meanwhile remained wicket-less on the day, and with both players expected to continue delivering for India, we expect it could be a see-saw battle between those two.

Chahal finished his spell 11/1, after three overs with an economy of 3.67, best on the day, among all the Indian bowlers. Earlier, Chahal had levelled Bumrah's tally of 66 wickets in the second T20I against West Indies, but he was rested for the final match of the series.

Bumrah meanwhile was rested for the whole West Indies tour, and on his return to the Indian team, the vice-captain registered figures of 19/0 in 3 overs.

India were able to defeat Sri Lanka by 62 runs, in the end, thereby winning their 10th consecutive T20I match in a row, and also taking a 1-0 lead in the series.