Watch: Team India players arrive in Mumbai for showdown with Sri Lanka on Nov 2

The Indian cricket team, riding high on a six-match winning streak, has reached Mumbai for a highly-anticipated clash against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on November 2

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

The Indian cricket team, riding high on a six-match winning streak, has reached Mumbai for a highly-anticipated clash against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on November 2. The historical venue holds fond memories of the 2011 World Cup final, and India is eyeing a spot in the semi-finals with another victory

As the team disembarked, fans were thrilled to see India's captain, Rohit Sharma, accompanied by his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Joining them were players like Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, among others. Notably, Hardik Pandya's absence due to an ankle injury was noticeable.

The upcoming match at the Wankhede Stadium holds historical significance as it harks back to the 2011 ODI World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka. With a rematch scheduled for the 2023 World Cup, memories of that epic showdown are set to resurface. Among the players from that edition, only Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, and Angelo Mathews remain.

India's goal is crystal clear: they aim to secure a spot in the semi-finals with a victory over Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is in a must-win situation, currently battling Afghanistan at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India, buoyed by their consistent success, aims to extend their winning streak.

Following their convincing win against England, India reclaimed the top spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table, amassing a perfect 12 points. Their remarkable net run rate of +1.405 further solidifies their position in the tournament. A victory against Sri Lanka would guarantee their place in the knockout stage.

On the other hand, the reigning champions, England, find themselves on the verge of elimination after suffering their fifth defeat in the tournament. South Africa closely trails India in second place, securing five wins and boasting a net run rate of +2.032, giving them a total of 10 points. Sri Lanka is currently in fifth place with four points in five matches and a negative net run rate of -0.205.

 

