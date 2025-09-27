Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs SL: Why was Dasun Shanaka not given run out in Super Over? Here's what MCC law says

The thrilling Super Over during the India vs Sri Lanka match on Friday, raised several eyebrows among cricket fans regarding the ICC rules when Dasun Shanaka survived a run out and continued with the bat.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

IND vs SL: Why was Dasun Shanaka not given run out in Super Over? Here's what MCC law says
India defeated Sri Lanka in Super Over in the final Super 4 game of Asia Cup 2025
The final Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka was no short of entertainment. Batting first, India posted 202 runs on board, which was chased down by the six-time Asia Cup champions, and the game was tied after 20 overs. In the Super Over, Sri Lankan batter Dasun Shanaka was dismissed by run out by Sanju Samson and even the on-field umpire declared him out. However, he remained on the crease and appealed the decision, which landed in his favour. But why was he not given run out even after the stumps were broken by the Indian wicketkeeper?

 

What does MCC laws say?

 

The MCC law says that a ball is declared dead as soon as it reaches the gloves of the wicketkeeper or when a batter is dismissed. The delivery is deemed dead from the instant of the incident leading to the dismissal.

 

Coach Sanath Jayasuriya said, ''According to the rules, if you appeal for the catch, then Dasun could go up to the third umpire. It was the first decision that counts always, not the second. So he went for the referral, and it was not out. That's what happened. But overall, I think there are a few grey areas that they have to finetune a bit.''

 

 

However, on the very next ball, he was caught out on the deep third, ending the Sri Lankan innings in the Super Over. In reply, Suryakumar Yadav scored three runs on the first delivery bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga to seal India's victory.

