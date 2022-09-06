Search icon
IND vs SL: What happened when India-Sri Lanka last played each other? Who won man of the match?

Team India will play a must-win match against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. Here's what transpired when these teams last met.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Dasun Shanaka

Team India find themselves in a tough spot after their five-wicket loss against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue had defeated both Pakistan and Hong Kong in their group stage games, but Babar Azam's side prevailed in the Super 4 clash, which means, the Men in Blue will have to win both their remaining games. 

The first test that Rohit Sharma's side face will be Sri Lanka who had earlier defeated Afghanistan, and they are currently sitting atop the Super 4 stage points table. 

But did you know what happened the last time when India and Sri Lanka faced off in the T20I format? And which player was adjudged Man of the Match in that fixture?

READ| Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table: Why India's match versus Sri-Lanka is must win clash?

IND vs SL previous T20 result

The last time India and Sri Lanka came face to face in the shortest format, Dasun Shanaka's side was on the tour of the Indian subcontinent in February. The two sides played three T20Is, and India won all three, registering a 3-0 clean sweep. 

The final match saw Rohit Sharma's men prevail by six wickets in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. Batting first, Sri Lanka had scored 146/5 in their respective 20 overs. In reply, the hosts chased down the required target in just 16.5 overs, with Shreyas Iyer playing a memorable unbeaten 73-run knock. 

Iyer would go on to win not only the Man of the Match award, but he was also adjudged as the Player of the Series. 

READ| IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

India's must-win match against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Since the defeat against Pakistan came in the Super 4 stage, Rohit and Co will have to win their remaining two matches and hope that Pakistan defeats Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, which would completely ensure India's passage into the Asia Cup 2022 final. 

A defeat against Sri Lanka in Dubai could complicate matters for India, thus they will be hoping for a positive result today. 

