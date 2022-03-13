WATCH: After Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli mimics Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action

Virat Kohli, ever since giving up team India's captaincy, can be seen expressing himself fully on the pitch. Not that Kohli hid his reactions or feelings earlier, but being the skipper of the side, there was a tad bit more pressure on his shoulders.

In recent times, fans can see a lot of relaxed Virat Kohli. In the day-night Test against Sri Lanka, there were multiple occasions when fans got to witness the lighter side of Kohli as he had a laugh with his teammates.

The 33-year-old was seen enacting Team India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, during the mid-innings break.

Kohli was surrounded by his teammates when he started to mimic Bumrah's run-up and later he was seen having a laugh about it with the likes of Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja among others.

You can watch Virat Kohli enacting Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action here:

Earlier, Kohli was also seen imitating Harbhajan Singh's bowling action, in another hilarious attempt. The Delhi-born cricketer is known for his funny antics and mimicry, as pointed out by Irfan Pathan who was commentating in the India-Sri Lanka game as Kohli copied Bumrah's action.

Meanwhile, talking about the match, India were able to score 252 after some handy contributions from Shreyas Iyer (92), and Rishabh Pant (39), although Sri Lanka could only manage 86/6 by stumps on Day 1 as they currently trail India by 166 runs.