IND vs SL: Watch Deepak Hooda remain not out despite being caught, umpire's decision explained

Deepak Hooda was given not out by the umpire despite him being caught at short third man. The umpires gave it not out, read on to know why.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

Deepak Hooda

Team India faced off against Sri Lanka in a must-win clash in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue were asked to bat first, but they didn't have a good time on the field with the bat as the majority of the Indian batsmen struggled for runs. 

Deepak Hooda was one of those who couldn't impress with the bat against Sri Lanka, as he could only score three runs, but initially, the batsman was dismissed on the very first ball. It seemed that Hooda was dismissed on a golden duck as he gave a simple catch to Maheesh Theekshana who was stationed at short third man. 

However, as fate would have it, Hooda survived as the umpires ruled the delivery as a 'no-ball'. 

The incident happened during the fourth ball of the 18th over, as Hooda tried to steer a bouncer from Dasun Shanaka toward the boundary ropes. He instead found Theekshana completed the easy catch. Sri Lankan players celebrated the dismissal and the Indian batsman had even started walking back to the dugout. 

There was a twist in the tale, however, as the on-field umpires checked it with the third umpire and the ball was over the batsman's shoulder, thus it was declared a no-ball since it was the second bouncer of the Lankan skipper's over. 

Watch:

However, Hooda couldn't make the second life count as was clean bowled shortly after, trying to accelerate India's total. The youngster completely mistimed his shot, and Dilshan Madhushanka celebrated the wicket. 

