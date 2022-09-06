IND vs SL: Virat Kohli suffers new low, records most ducks in his T20 career in 2022

Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli hasn't had the best time so far this year in 2022 with the bat. While he has struggled for runs throughout the majority of the calendar year so far, Kohli recorded a new low in his T20 career on Tuesday, after his dismissal against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022.

The 33-year-old was dismissed for a duck after playing four balls against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, but since he failed to open his account, it became the fourth time in T20 cricket in this year including IPL and international matches, that Kohli failed to open his account.

This is the highest number of ducks ever that Kohli has succumbed to in a calendar year, having earlier suffered three ducks back in the year 2014.

READ| Ind vs SL: Virat Kohli out on zero, Twitter back to questioning his form

Earlier, the Delhi-born batsman had endured three golden ducks in IPL 2022 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Notably, Kohli has registered six golden ducks in IPL, of which three came in the last 14 years, but the latest three have come this season, twice against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and once versus Lucknow Super Giants.

Earlier this year, when the 33-year-old bagged his first golden duck as he fell on Marco Jansen's delivery, it came as a big surprise, because by that point, he had been already struggling for runs. However, in the very next game, he suffered back-to-back golden ducks, and things went from bad to worse.

READ| Revealed: How India can still qualify for Asia Cup 2022 final after loss to Sri Lanka?

Dushmantha Chameera had the better of Kohli, who appeared 'helpless' in his own words.

Opening up about his first-ball ducks, the former RCB skipper in a light-hearted conversation with Danish Sait for RCB insider revealed his feelings after the improbable

"First-ball ducks. After the second one (duck), I actually realised what It feels like to be like you (Mr Nags character), absolutely helpless. It hasn't happened to me ever in my career, I think. I have seen everything now. It's been so long, I have seen everything in this game," he stated.